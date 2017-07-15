 
Wizkid’s “Sounds From The Other Side” Is Touching Souls

By Chidirim Ndeche 15 July 2017   |   7:41 pm

Wizkid “Sounds From The Other Side” album cover

Yesterday, Wizkid released his highly anticipated extended play record (EP) titled Sounds From The Other Side #SFTOS. It went viral, as expected.

#SoundsFromTheOtherSide!! EP Out everywhere! Spread the vibes! 🔊🔊 #GodBless!! 🙏🏾 ❤️

A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on

The album features 10 tracks which include: Sweet Love, Come Closer featuring Drake, Naughty ride featuring Major Lazer, African Bad Gyal featuring Chris Brown, Daddy Yo, One For ME featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Picture Perfect, Nobody, Sexy, All For Love featuring Bucie, Dirty Wine featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and Gbese featuring Trey Songz.

This mixtape is the first project for WizKid since signing his contract with RCA Records. So far, he has gotten encouraging feedback from his fans, other celebrities inclusive.

Have you listened to #SFTOS yet? Your thoughts?


