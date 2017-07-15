Wizkid’s “Sounds From The Other Side” Is Touching Souls
Yesterday, Wizkid released his highly anticipated extended play record (EP) titled Sounds From The Other Side #SFTOS. It went viral, as expected.
The album features 10 tracks which include: Sweet Love, Come Closer featuring Drake, Naughty ride featuring Major Lazer, African Bad Gyal featuring Chris Brown, Daddy Yo, One For ME featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Picture Perfect, Nobody, Sexy, All For Love featuring Bucie, Dirty Wine featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and Gbese featuring Trey Songz.
This mixtape is the first project for WizKid since signing his contract with RCA Records. So far, he has gotten encouraging feedback from his fans, other celebrities inclusive.
big UP massive! @wizkidayo u just dey start. up up up! #SFTOS Grab ya copy now!! https://t.co/3vxUT9jXtR
— IG: @official2baba (@official2baba) July 15, 2017
Congrats @wizkidayo on your album…. amazing #soundsfromtheotherside for real … it was mad… https://t.co/dwHzFyhrPh
— SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) July 15, 2017
@wizkidayo you’re something else… easily the best artist in Africa not even up for debate #SFTOS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eMKmGRT2bv
— CR7 🐐🐐 (@Rx_Khaleel) July 15, 2017
I concur @wizkidayo as the GOAT https://t.co/C0fu7pV9XN
— Jeremiah O.O. (@Jeremiahoriola) July 15, 2017
Naaaah @wizkidayo went IN with the vocals on this one! #SFTOS Wizzy deya so😩🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🌟🚶🏾 pic.twitter.com/w1UM2aNOWA
— FantaJ (@FantaJarjussey) July 15, 2017
Have you listened to #SFTOS yet? Your thoughts?