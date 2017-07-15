Wizkid’s “Sounds From The Other Side” Is Touching Souls

Yesterday, Wizkid released his highly anticipated extended play record (EP) titled Sounds From The Other Side #SFTOS. It went viral, as expected.

#SoundsFromTheOtherSide!! EP Out everywhere! Spread the vibes! 🔊🔊 #GodBless!! 🙏🏾 ❤️ A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on Jul 13, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

The album features 10 tracks which include: Sweet Love, Come Closer featuring Drake, Naughty ride featuring Major Lazer, African Bad Gyal featuring Chris Brown, Daddy Yo, One For ME featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Picture Perfect, Nobody, Sexy, All For Love featuring Bucie, Dirty Wine featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and Gbese featuring Trey Songz.

This mixtape is the first project for WizKid since signing his contract with RCA Records. So far, he has gotten encouraging feedback from his fans, other celebrities inclusive.

@wizkidayo you’re something else… easily the best artist in Africa not even up for debate #SFTOS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eMKmGRT2bv — CR7 🐐🐐 (@Rx_Khaleel) July 15, 2017

Naaaah @wizkidayo went IN with the vocals on this one! #SFTOS Wizzy deya so😩🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🌟🚶🏾 pic.twitter.com/w1UM2aNOWA — FantaJ (@FantaJarjussey) July 15, 2017

Have you listened to #SFTOS yet? Your thoughts?