Ambode pledges to give priority to judges’ welfare

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has promised to give priority to the welfare of serving and retired judges.

He made the pledge yesterday when the outgoing Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Alausa.

Ambode explained that his administration had since inception in May 29, 2015, embarked on reforms in the judiciary to improve on its service delivery.

He added that the state had become a reference point in the welfare of the judiciary, including the policy of making judges to be comfortable after their retirement.

He said: “The reform in the judiciary is a continuous thing and in areas, in which we have not done so well as you so much envisioned, we would improve on them.

“I am very particular about the welfare of judges, because it is a very sacred institution that we must ensure that even in retirement, there is so much for them to look back for.”

Ambode also commended its contribution to the success story of the state, adding that the harmonious relationship among the three arms of government had placed the state on a steady pedestal of prosperity.

Ambode explained that the state’s judiciary has over the years, maintained a tradition that made it an embodiment of law and order.

He stressed that it was only in an atmosphere where the judiciary is seen to be independent that the state could continue to experience peaceful co-existence and economic growth.

“I want to openly declare here that I have had a fantastic relationship with the judiciary and with your good self. One of the things I tried to set out was to emphasise security and judicial sector reforms of which you have been a good partner in progress,” he said.

The governor commended the efforts of Atilade, who would officially bow out as the chief judge on September 24, 2017.