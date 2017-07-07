Ambrose Alli University alumni inaugurate new chapter

The chapter under the leadership of Mr. Frank Egboh was formerly inaugurated by the alumni association’s global president, Prof. Omi Ujuanbi which held at the Noah’s Ark, Lekki Phase 1, over the weekend and was well attended by prominent alumni home and abroad.

In his remark during the inauguration, the association’s worldwide President, Prof. Omi Ujuanbi noted that the coming on stream of Lagos chapter was strategic and timely, stating that the feat has conferred a national outlook on the association which has other state chapters before now.

He listed existing chapters of the association before Lagos to include; Abuja, Agbor, Asaba, Benin, Sapele and Port Harcourt chapters among others located within Edo/Delta states. He said that the vision of the national executive is to ensure that they exist chapters in major cities in Nigeria and in Diaspora, hence other chapters including Warri is in the offing.

Commenting on the effort of the association to impact on the university’s development, Prof. Ujuanbi intimated members of National Executive Council’s (NEC), intention to come up with needs assessment to enable it prioritise its support plan.

In his acceptance speech, Lagos chapter president, Mr. Frank Egboh expressed gratitude for his appointment and attributed the success of the event that led to the inauguration of the Lagos chapter to, resolve, tenacity, perseverance and sacrifices of members.

He said that in spite of daunting challenges ahead of the chapter, it should be noted that the primary objective of forming an alumni is for graduates of the university to maintain contacts with one another and ensure members’ welfare.