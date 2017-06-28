Buhari on life support, says governor Fayose, APC disagrees

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose yesterday disclosed that the health situation of President Muhammadu Buhari has worsened, and that he has been on life support since June 6 at a West-End, London hospital.

The governor, who said Buhari would need a miracle from God to survive his current predicament, admonished those he described as “cabal” in the presidency to allow the president resign to prevent the country from an avoidable crisis.

At a press conference in Ado Ekiti, Fayose observed that the president has spent 53 days in London to attend to his health challenges, expressing regret that no official information as to his whereabouts and his state of health has been made available since he left the shores of the country.

He said “available and verifiable facts” he got from London and within the All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly those serving in Buhari’s government confirmed that the president’s health status has worsened and could only be revived through a miracle from God.

“Like every other Nigerian, I do not wish the president dead, I have therefore maintained dignified silence since we were told that the president embarked on his second medical trip abroad this year.

“However, the recorded audio message which was released by the presidency as the president’s Ramadan message to Nigerians necessitated my setting the records straight today. No doubt, the audio message was only a damage-control strategy aimed at further deceiving Nigerians,” Fayose said.

According to him, “The audio message does not represent the truth as our president does not only have voice impairment, he has been on life support since June 6, 2017 at a West-End, London Hospital.

“Of a fact, our First Lady, Her Excellency, Mrs. Aisha Buhari was not allowed to see her husband during her last visit to the United Kingdom if only she will be courageous enough to admit. Only three Nigerians who are of the president’s cabal are allowed access to Buhari. I will keep their identities for now.

“Anyone with a contrary claim should produce the president to Nigerians within the next 48 hours. It is obvious that Nigeria is drifting like the last days of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s government. Nigerians will recall that I warned against electing Buhari on the account of his age, health and mental capacity.

“Nigerians will also recall that when they released pictures to the press, claiming that President Buhari had an interview with Kemi Fadojutimi of ‘All Eyes on Africa’ TV Show in London on Monday, February 23, 2015, I proved to the whole world that the interview was conducted in suite 881 at Transcorps Hilton Hotel, Abuja”.

Fayose, who said he was not unaware of alleged clandestine attempts on his life and government, added that he remained undaunted and committed to truth and fearlessness even in the face of intimidation.

The governor said the Federal Government should be held responsible should anything happen to him in the course of tackling the presidency.“Dear Nigerians, even though President Buhari needs our prayers and we should keep praying that God takes total control of his situation, it is equally imperative that our leaders must tell us the truth at all times.

“It is time that the president takes the interests of Nigerians above his own and resigns from office so that our country can move forward. The fate of Nigeria and its people must not remain in the hands of the presidency cabal, our country must be set free,” he said.

But in a reaction, the ruling APC challenged Fayose to show evidence that the ailing Buhari is on a life support facility in London.The Spokesman for the party, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi wondered why Fayose, who allegedly campaigned vigorously against the emergence of Buhari as president in the buildup to the 2015 general elections, was coming up with what he called such “tales.”

Abdullahi who acknowledged that he was not in the know of the health status of President Buhari said: “I don’t have such information on the health status of the president as spokesman of the APC. If the governor is saying he has it, I don’t have it.

“All I know is what is in the public domain. If Fayose has such information and he is making it available, I think people should ask him how he got it. I only hope he is not celebrating that his prophesy is coming to pass. I hope that is not why he is gleefully announcing it because if that is what he is doing, it is no longer politics. It is about our common humanity.”