Buhari tasks NIM on corruption fight, security, economic diversification

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday charged the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) (Chartered) to assist government in its fight against corruption, insecurity and promote the ongoing economic diversification effort.

“Government is calling on the NIM to come on board as this administration was better ready more than before in its continued fight against corruption, insecurity until the battle is worn and perpetrators have no more place to hide’’

The President stated this while declaring open the institute’s 2017 Annual National Management Conference in Abuja. Represented by the Head of Service (HOS), Winifred Oyo-Ita, he called on the institute to continue to adhere to their code of conduct towards making government at all levels accountable to the people.

“Without doubt, about 3,000 professional managers, made up of decision makers in the public and private sectors are here in attendance and it’s conceived by one of the biggest cabinet of professionals.

“Institutional performance is relevant to charting national re-orientation due to the present state of affairs in the country and in line with the policy working on agendas of my administration.

“The theme of this year’s conference: Corporate Governance and Institutional Performances was because the institute has demonstrated that it is committed to supporting the Federal Government in achieving its drive to reposition and turn around the economy,” he said.

He challenged the institute to contribute to bills at the National Assembly, through debates, adding that the institute’s contributions would enrich legislations and good governance.

President and Chairman of NIM Council, Prof. Munzali Jibril, urged government at all levels and the private sector to take the welfare of workers into consideration.

“To check corruption and other social vices, those in government and the private sector should ensure that official business is conducted with recourse to due process and corporate governance,” he added.

He noted that the institute was poised more than ever before to do more in the future towards the advancement of the management profession and the success of the Nigerian project.