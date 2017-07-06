Edo residents protest anti-grazing bill

A group under the auspices of Amalgamation of Concerned Edo Professionals (ACEP) yesterday stormed the State House of Assembly, asking the House to kill the bill.The group, which comprised members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), civil society, market women, professionals and students, staged a peaceful protest to the Government House, said the contents of the bill are not only anti- people but a plot to take what belongs to the people to individuals or groups of persons

They also opposed attempts to divide the people of the state through religious sentiments, adding that any further move by the House to forge ahead with the bill is tantamount to selling the destiny of Edo child.

Spokesman for the group, Gbenga Alege, decried the Fulani herdsmen’s killings, especially of a 74-year old woman who was raped by the herdsmen and asked the House to emulate the National Assembly and other states where the bill was thrown out.

Isaac Omoregbe, who led the protesters, said he abandoned his farm for fear of being killed following the nefarious activities of the herdsmen while life has been unbearable for him and his family.

Meanwhile, Governor‎ Godwin Obaseki yesterday swore-in 18 commissioners and warned that his administration would not condone corruption.He charged them to come up with innovative solutions to develop all sectors of the state.

Addressing the commissioners consisting 15 males and 3 females at the Government House in Benin City, he stressed that their appointment was strictly a call to service and not an avenue to make money or accumulate wealth.

“‎We expect that you live above board; your confirmation by the Edo House of Assembly goes to show that you were found worthy to serve the state. “This is the time to build institutions; it is not a time to think about self, but to work for the common good of the people. Bring your experiences to bear and threat staff with respect and follow laid down rules,” he said.

Speaking for the commissioners, Osagie Inegbedion,, who appreciated the governor for the opportunity given them to serve, and assured that they were committed to service.‎The commissioners are Yekini Idaiye (Akoko Edo), Ohonbamu Paul (Egor), E. Agbale (Esan Central), Emmanuel Usoh (Esan North-East), Magdalene Ohenhen (Esan South-East) and Amiolemen Osahon (Esan West).

‎Others are Joseph Ughioke‎ (Etsako Central), Mika Amonokha (Etsako East), Mariam Abubakar (Etsako West),‎ Osagie Inegbedion‎ (Igueben), Erimona Oye‎ (Ikpoba-Okha) Prof. Yinka Omoregbe‎ (Oredo)

Also sworn-in were Osaze Osemwegie-Ero​ ​(Orhionmwon), Monday Osaigbovo (Ovia North-East), Christopher Adesotu (Ovia South-West), Jimoh Ijegbai‎ (Owan East), Okun Reginald (Owan West) and David Osifo‎ (Uhunmwode).