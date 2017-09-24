FG praises Akwa Ibom for keying into Governmet’s local content policy

Osinbajo made the remark, yesterday, while commissioning the metering factory at Onna local government council as part of the state’s 30th anniversary celebration.

“We have identified that a lot of Distribution companies are unable to collect effectively their tariff from consumers, because they are unable to afford the cost of metering.

“In the first place, we are going to have independent metering and agents. It is now open and anybody can take a batch of consumers on meter. This is an important innovation, because it means there is no restriction on those who can actually meter our consumers,” he said.

The Vice President described the metering factory as an excellent innovation that will help address power supply in the country, adding that with the factory in the Akwa Ibom state access to power would be made easy in the country.

He added: “We are certainly looking for this company opening up this factory in different parts of Nigeria. I think the country is open for this kind of enterprise.”

Also, while inaugurating the syringe manufacturing company, the Vice President expressed delight that Akwa Ibom State Government has keyed into the policy of the Federal Government for the country to produce what it needs.

While commending Akwa Ibom people for providing the enabling peaceful environment for investors to come in, Osinbajo remarked: “Let me say how excited I am to commission this project just as the governor has said, this is a land mark project for the nation, not only for Akwa Ibom State, because it is strictly important in what we have been talking about for the past two years, producing what we need.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Governor Udom Emmanuel said his administration was looking for opportunity to provide each household in the state with power supply.

On the syringe factory, the Governor said with the annual consumption of more than one million syringes in the country, the establishment of the company will reduce the importation of the product in the country.