Government raises panel to document Nigeria’s rights record

The Federal Government has inaugurated an inter- ministerial committee to prepare Nigeria’s third cycle universal periodic review (UPR) for the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Speaking during the event yesterday in Abuja, the Acting Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Dr. Habiba Lawal, recalled that the country’s second cycle report was presented in October 2013 at the 17th session of the working group on universal periodic review of the council.

She noted that since the last review, significant developments and achievements had been recorded by Nigeria in the implementation of her voluntary commitments and recommendations captured in the document.

Lawal hinted that the nation would be up for another exercise in June 2018. In this regard, government is retaining same structure for the forthcoming review.

She implored the panel to prepare and submit to government a draft of the human rights situation in Nigeria in accordance with the guidelines of the United Nations organ to aid the work.

Her words: “ To assess the level of implementation of the recommendations made to Nigeria by the United Nations Human Rights Council during the second review cycle.

“To take appropriate steps towards the implementation of recommendations accepted by Nigeria preparatory to the third review cycle of Nigeria by the council.

“To plan and coordinate the process necessary for the preparation of the UPR country report, including the engagement of consultants to work on the draft report.

“To facilitate any other steps that may be necessary for the preparation, production and submission of Nigeria’s report to the human rights council for the third review under the universal periodic review mechanism.”