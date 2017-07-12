Gowon lauds Ijaw’s contribution to sustain Nigeria’s unity

Northern groups drag Kanu to UN over terror threats

The Ijaw nation has contributed immensely to the growth of Nigeria and has continued to sustain its unity, so declared former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon.

He said they have deployed their intellectual wealth and resources to contribute to the unity and oneness of the country

Gowon who was in Bayelsa State to inaugurate the Governor’s office and some other projects built by the Seriake Dickson’s administration, said he has always enjoyed working with the Ijaw people and praised their efforts at national growth.

Ijaw National Leader, Edwin Clark, said Nigerian unity was not negotiable. Clark, who served as a minister under Gowon’s administration, recalled that after independence, the country opted for federalism, which he said was distorted later by military coups.

He said the distortion in the federation had led to agitations in the country adding that at this point, Nigeria must restructure to address all the issues.

Meanwhile, a coalition of 14 northern groups, CNJ, yesterday resolved to drag the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to the United Nations (UN) over renewed threat to unleash mayhem in the polity.

Ambassador Shettima Yerima on behalf of the group at a press briefing in Abuja noted that the move was aimed at stopping Kanu from carrying out his threat of unleashing mayhem on Nigerians.

The CNJ disclosed that it had already written to the UN on the need for it to invoke the relevant statutes to which Nigeria is a signatory to pronounce Kanu and IPOB as terror outfits, proscribe their activities and initiate criminal actions against them.

They claimed that notwithstanding the efforts by the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Igbo leaders and other prominent Nigerians to keep the peace in the polity, Kanu and IPOB had intensified “their violent divisive campaign” in recent time.