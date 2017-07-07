Group empowers emergency response team, first aid attendants

The programme, which would commence from Monday, July 10 to July 14 at the Takwa Bay Community Hall, Lagos, at 9:00 a.m., will have health clinicians in different communities in the state trained on various skills to address first aid care in the grassroots.

The President, CTS, Olufemi Adabale said the initiative followed the prevalence of inadequate medical care in communities, adding that it would ensure the adequate training, supply of first aid kits, incidental and other sundry concerns for the smooth administration of first aid treatment so as to meet contemporary first aid standard.He added that the health workers which will be trained for the purpose of administering first treatment and care to ailing residents or members of the communities.

“The parameter of the intended ambassadors is premised on their back ground as a retired nurse, practicing health worker, paramedics and science/physical/health teachers in order to meet first aid need,” he said.

According to the Public Relations Manager, Nasir Agbalaya, the group to make the initiative effective and substantial will partner with indigenous pharmaceutical companies with the view to providing a relative affordability and quality health care delivery services, provision of unadulterated medications ant a subsidized rate to meet the contemporary standard of the first aid care.

He added that the initiative would also empower young people economically in order to reduce crime rate, eliminate illegal production, promotion and sales of adulterated drugs.