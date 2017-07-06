Ivanka Trump visits Warsaw ghetto memorial

Ivanka Trump on Thursday visited the Warsaw ghetto memorial, a day after Polish Jews condemned her father, US President Donald Trump, for leaving the monument off his to-do list while in the Polish capital.

The 35-year-old businesswoman and Trump advisor, who converted to Judaism before marrying a grandson of Holocaust survivors, laid flowers with the message “From the United States” at the monument dedicated to the victims of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

She then recited the Kaddish prayer with Poland’s chief rabbi Michael Schudrich before touring the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews located next to the memorial.

Ivanka was accompanying her father on his trip to the Polish capital to meet with regional leaders and deliver a speech at Krasinski Square before continuing on to his first G20 summit in Hamburg.

Schudrich called Ivanka’s presence at the memorial “very, very important… not only because she’s a Jew, because her grandparents-in-law are survivors of the Holocaust, but also as a human being it’s important.”

“But it’s sad because her father President Trump is the first US president in 25 years not to visit the Warsaw Ghetto Heroes Monument,” he told AFP.

Schudrich released a joint statement with other Jewish community leaders on Wednesday saying they “deeply regret that President Donald Trump, though speaking in public barely a mile away from the Monument, chose to break with that laudable tradition, alongside so many other ones.”

“We trust that this slight does not reflect the attitudes and feelings of the American people,” said the statement co-signed by Leslaw Piszewski, president of the Union of Jewish Communities of Poland, and Jewish Community of Warsaw president Anna Chipczynska.

POLIN spokeswoman Zaneta Czyzniewska told AFP that the museum only “found out today” that Ivanka Trump would be visiting the monument dedicated to the Jewish partisans who took up arms against Nazi German forces in a doomed revolt.