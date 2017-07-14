NCC threatens to sanction service providers over consumer rights

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday threatened to sanction telecommunications operators that disregard consumers’ rights and protection.

Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who issued the threat at a Consumer Outreach Programme in Kano, disclosed that the NCC would no longer tolerate any acts that jeopardise consumers’ rights to quality service in the country.

Represented by its Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Abdullahi MaiKano, he reminded the service providers that the country’s constitution recognises the rights and protection of consumers, which he said, must be respected.

Dambatta, who also charged the telecoms operators to ensure that consumers get the right education and enlightenment about their services, added that complaints bordering on exploitation and maltreatment of consumers, would from henceforth, attract stiff penalties.

“At the NCC, the telecoms consumers are the target beneficiaries of our activities. We make sure they enjoy quality service, value for their money, as well as timely and fair redress of complaints and protection from unwholesome the practices of some service providers.

“It is our responsibility to ensure consumers rights to correct information on services with clear, simple, complete and accurate language that they can easily understand.”

Dambatta used the forum to give out NCC’s call center toll free number-622 for enquiries and 2442 to reject unwanted messages from subscribers.

NCC Head of Information and Reference, Ismail Adedigba noted that the 86th edition of the consumer outreach programme was a tripartite engagement between the regulators, operators and consumers was aimed at resolving their challenges.

Subscribers at the forum lamented their experience of incoherent charges, poor services and network failure by some operators.

Representatives of the telecom operators used the occasion to educate consumers about their services.