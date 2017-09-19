Nigerians may pay more as China enhances visa process

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria has announced the establishment of new visa application centres in Abuja and Lagos.

The Deputy Ambassador, Mr Lin Jing, who spoke yesterday on the issue, however, assured that the new move would make the process faster and stress-free.

Consequently, the new visa application fee is N31,250 including service charge and value added tax (VAT).

He stated that the plan to open the centres was borne out of concern to resolve the challenges of limited resources and facilities confronting the embassy in visa processing.

Jing spoke further: “Over the past years we have seen visa applicants sweating under the burning sun. We have been trying hard to improve our service and make it more comfortable for visa applicants while waiting for their interviews or to submit applications.

“We are happy to announce that China visa application centre will open on Wednesday, September 20, and we hope that will improve our services for applicants.”

According to him, from tomorrow, all ordinary passport holders wishing to visit China are requested to apply for visas at Abuja application centre.

“Applicants are required to submit visa applications at the centre by visiting www.visaforchina.org to make appointment in advance,” he stated.

Diplomatic and official passport holders or applicants applying for Hong Kong/Macao Special Administrative Region visa/entry permits are to submit their applications directly to the Chinese Embassy.