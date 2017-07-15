Northern youths warn Southwest leaders over robbing region of presidency

Muhammadu Buhari still lingers, the National President of Arewa Youth Forum (AYF),Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, has warned politicians in the Southwest to stop the game that may rob the north of its rightful slot to the Presidency in the interest of peace and unity of the country.

Specifically, Gujungu said, the north and especially the youths are aware of the plan of the southwest to push out Buhari “through a campaign of calumny, using his health as a yardstick.”

He also explained that the leadership of the forum has visited Buhari in London, while corroborating the statement by the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo that Mr. President is recovering fast and will soon be back in the country.

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna yesterday, Gambo said the Southwest was using the duo of Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Mr. Femi Fani Kayode to champion their cause, insisting that the north would resist any attempt to take over power from them now or in 2019.

The youth leader then challenged Fayose to produce his 11 pictures of the President indicating his deteriorating condition of health or refrain from making any further comments on the health of Buhari.

Gujungu said: “These Southwest people think that we don’t understand the politics they are playing, we do but we will shock them when the time comes. “They are using Fayose and Fani-Kayode to pitch the rest of the country against the north and Mr. President in particular, we understand the game but we are waiting and watching.

“You know, I am the National President of AYF, the umbrella body of all youths in the north and many of you are aware of our efforts to stabilise the country, mostly against this recent call by some of our brothers to expel people of the south east.

“But some people want to show us that they understand the game of politics more than us. But they are in for a surprise.“Let me reveal to you guys that after our recent meeting in Kaduna here, a delegation was sent to London. I led that delegation because we wanted to know the truth of the situation.

“We met with the President and he told us some things. All I can say now is our President would soon be back and people would witness drastic changes in the country.

“Many people will be surprised when he comes I can tell you that.”

Gujungu added: “I am challenging Fayose to immediately release his 11 pictures or resign as the governor of his state for telling Nigerians lies unbecoming of a governor. This man has been peddling lies to gullible people thinking he is criticising the President.

“This is a challenge from me to him and I can tell you he would do nothing because all his claims are tissue of lies.”He continued: “Also, I want it on record that youths from the north will not accept what happened during the late Umaru Musa Yar’adua presidency. In 2019, the north must complete its eight years. This region can no longer continue to be taken for a ride, we will never accept that.”

He blamed the northern governors who are keeping quiet and even jostling for the Vice President slot for the predicament of the north, insisting that “it is time for the Northern Governors to stand up and defend the region and President Buhari, adding, “we are not happy with some of them; we want them to be seen protecting the interest of the north.”