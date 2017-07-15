Ogun police arrest ritualists in possession of human skulls



The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three men for being in possession of two human skulls.The suspects, according to a statement in Abeokuta yesterday, by the Command’s spokesman, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, are Saibu Popoola, Aliu Ajiroba and Jimoh Ijiola.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the suspects were arrested when policemen attached to Ayetoro Division, on routine patrol, accosted the duo of Popoola and Ajiroba on a motorcycle along Idagba Olodo road with a bag that looked suspicious.

The suspects, the Police spokesman added, confessed that the skulls were given to them by Ijiola, a resident of Erinpa area of the town, adding: “Upon the information, the DPO of Ayetoro Division, Makinde Kayode, led detectives to the residence of the third suspect, where he was also arrested.”

It was gathered that the suspects got the skulls from neighboring Benin Republic with the intention of using it for money rituals.Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution of the suspects.