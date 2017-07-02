Plateau to spend N38bn on roads

Mr Pam Dongs, the Plateau Commissioner for Works and Transport, said the state government had set aside N38 billion for the construction of 16 roads in the state this fiscal year.

Dongs told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos that the projects would aid rural development and improve the economy of the state.

The commissioner said that a thorough work had been done to ensure that the 16 road contracts were given to the right contractors.

He added that “we are going to take very stringent measures to ensure that once the contracts are awarded, contractors follow specifications and finish up within the documented time frame.”

Dongs said various committees had been set up to follow up these projects from start to finish and to ensure that ministry got good value for the money spent.

’We want to make sure that contractors did not compromise standards in any way in terms of materials used,’’ he said.

He, however advised prospective contractors at the bidding process to give the ministry time to declare winners of the contracts.