Self-confidence crucial for women in public office, says Ekwunife

Senator Uche Lilly Ekwunife has said women aspiring for a life of public service must ensure they possess self-confidence and be prepared to stomach all manner of betrayals and blackmail, if they are to succeed.

Ekwunife, whose occupancy of Anambra Central Senatorial seat in the 8th Senate remains a subject of unending litigation, noted that one of the greatest limitations against women participation in politics is lack of self-confidence.

Speaking when a group of Anambra women visited to felicitate with her over her recent installation as Anyanwu Nri by Igwe Onyesoh, in the Nri ancient kingdom of Anambra State, Ekwunife said women also need a climate of peace devoid of violence to excel.

She urged women to form the habit of coming together to share ideas and discuss challenges, as the era when women are relegated to the background as kitchen specialists is gone.

While encouraging women to take interest in politics, Ekwunife said: “It is time for you to participate fully in the governance of our country and contribute your quota to its development. You should also have full confidence in yourselves and always believe that you can do it better.”

.