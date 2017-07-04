Students pass vote of no confidence in El-Rufai over schools’ closure

Students from southern Kaduna have passed a vote of no confidence in Governor Nasir El-Rufai over the closure of three institutions in the area. A statement by the President of Southern Kaduna Youth and Students Forum (SKYSFOM), Mr. Galadima Jesse urged the governor to re-open the institutions without further delay.

He condemned the continuous closure of the College of Education (COE), Gidan Waya, College of Nursing, Kafanchan and Kaduna State University (KASU), Kafanchan Campus. Jesse faulted the statement by the state Commissioners for Education, Prof. Andrew Nok that the area was not safe for the schools to re-open.

While stating that peace had returned to the place, he said it was cheap blackmail to describe the southern part of the state as insecure. The students, who had earlier given the governor a three-week ultimatum to reopen the schools, accused security operatives of preventing them from holding a press conference on the issue.

They insisted that the ultimatum, which expired on June 30, must be obeyed to prove that the governor was not deliberately frustrating education in southern Kaduna. According to him, it is punitive to close schools in southern Kaduna, while those in the northern part are functioning.

“The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria is running some degree and diploma courses in Kafancha for the Gidan Waya campus of the college of education.