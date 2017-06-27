Wait for Appeal Court judgment, FECA urges land-grabbers, aggrieved parties



Consequent upon the ongoing land litigation at the Appeal Court, the Provost of Federal College of Agriculture, Akure (FECA), Dr. Samson Adeola Odedina, has appealed to all parties involved to await the decision of the higher court.

Odedina reiterated this on Monday after he bagged the 2017 Pacesetter in Education for African Renaissance and Leadership (PEARL) Award from African Stride International in Akure.

It will be recalled that Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye, in a Suit No: AK/279/2012 at the High Court of Justice, Akure, delivered a judgment that dispossessed FECA of more than half of its land mass.

The suit was instituted against the Federal Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development, Ministry of Agriculture, FECA and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice as defendants.

He lamented that the former court verdict, which gave more than half of the college land to some individuals would not only affect the innovations achieved so far to revolutionize agriculture, but would also lead to the extinction of FECA.

Odedina, who disclosed that the school still had over 1,000 hectares of land when he was a student at the institution in 1984, kicked against the court verdict that reduced the land to 375 hectares on assumption of office in 2015.

“The current management instituted an appeal process immediately I assumed office, and the current status is that the case is now safely in the Appeal Court with injunction pending appeal and stay of execution pending appeal.”

Nonetheless, he lauded the minister of agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh and the Ondo State governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) on behalf of the management, staff and students for their timely intervention.