We’ll turn challenges to opportunities – Obaseki

The Edo Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday said his administration was determined to turn the present challenges in the country into opportunities.

Obaseki spoke during an interdenominational thanksgiving service held at the New Covenant Gospel Church, Benin, to celebrate his victory at the Supreme Court.

He said that Edo had the potential to liberate the country from its present economic hardship and he was ready to propel the transformation. “We are a special people created by God to show Nigeria the way.

“As part of the former Benin Empire, we were prosperous, so we can still utilise our resources for the overall development of the state and country at large,” the governor said.

He said that only God chose him to be the governor of Edo and he was ready to dedicate himself to work for the good of the state as well as the country. “Today is to thank God and the people of the state for their support and also to thank the legends God has used to propel me into politics

“My decision to become the governor of the state was ordained; God even revealed it through my wife that I was being called to service. “I was the most unlikely candidate to win the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries because I did not have any political pedigree.

“But God saw me through the rigorous electioneering period, both at the APC primaries and general election,” he said.

The governor extolled the fatherly role his late Uncle, Justice Andrew Obaseki, played during the electioneering period, regretting that he died shortly after the affirmation of his victory by the Supreme Court.

In his address, the Edo chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Orinane Kure, said that the body of Christ was behind the governor to ensure that his success.

Kure described the governor’s victory as the will of God, urging him to rule in the fear of God. The Bishop also commended the governor and the speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Mr Justin Okonobor, for responding to the public hearing on Grazing Bill.

The high point of the service was the offering of special prayers for the Governor and the entire citizens of the state.

Dignitaries who were at the service include the wife of the governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki; Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu; the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Justin Okonobor; the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Esohe Ikponmwen, and former deputy governor of the state, Dr Pius Odubu.

A reception was held at Samuel Ogbemudia Model College, Benin after the service.