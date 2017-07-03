Why cyber crime is rampant, by university teacher Babatunde Longe



A Professor of Computer Security, Professor Babatope Longe has identified greed as the major cause of cyber crime.

Longe who is also the Dean, Caleb University Business School, Imota, Lagos State said cyber crimes are not necessarily influenced by social factors such as poverty, inequality and unemployment.

In his paper at the second inaugural lecture of the university titled, ‘Can anything good come out of Nazareth? : Synergizing the scalable complex adaptive relationships between humans and the cyberspace’, prof Longe who is also a Fulbright Fellow applauded the impact of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) revolution in the country’s growth but lamented the increasing negative popularity accorded to Nigerians as the hub of advance fee fraud, emails and other nefarious activities that pervade the cyberspace.

He noted that the country had the potential of joining the tiger nations and other upcoming countries whose economies were being driven by digital innovations, changed the face of their society and earned them respect in the comity of nations by entrenching the culture of commitment, entrepreneurship, patriotism, dedication and excellence, which were the ingredients needed to build a virile ICT – driven society.

He listed vices such as hacking, phishing, cyber stalking, online pornography, advance fee fraud and cyber terrorism as examples of those cybercrimes that are purportedly traceable to Nigeria.

The scholar called on law enforcement agencies to revisit their mechanism for apprehending culprits and prosecuting them in the face of emerging technologies.

in order to secure the internet from cyber abuse, stressing that both the internet community and law enforcement agencies must engage in a collective effort to curb the internet of the demeaning crimes it is helping to fuel.

In semblance of the title of the inaugural lecture, ‘Can Anything Good Come Out of Nigeria’, the university don noted that in spite of the fact that Nigeria occupies a place in the cyberspace that had long been perceived as negative, so many other good things had come out of the country.

However, Longe said despite the challenges, ICT has aided financial transactions, news dissemination, learning, teaching and general education as well as increased access to the internet.

He subsequently canvassed improved attention on ICT to boost human capital development.