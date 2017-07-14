Why Imo raised 305 millionaires, by Governor Okorocha

Governor Rochas Okorocha has advanced reason for raising 305 youths as millionaires in the 305 electoral wards of the 27 local councils of Imo State.

The governor, who made the clarification while presenting cheques to the beneficiaries yesterday in Owerri, said the gesture was to encourage, contribute and ensure that the lucky persons impact on the ‘’prosperity and progress’’ of the state.

He said the essence was to make more millionaires in form of empowerment, noting that his administration was geared towards reducing poverty rate from five to 14 per cent statewide. The governor put the prevalence at 57 per cent in 2011.

Okorocha said: “I declare myself the grand patron of all the youth millionaires. Henceforth, if you encounter problems in running your various businesses, you should feel free to consult me by channeling your difficulties through the Chief of Staff. My dream is to make sure that in the next one year, your story changes for the better.

‘’We have employed 10 young graduates from each of the 305 wards totalling 3050. We have empowered 10 women in each of the wards with N100,000 also totalling N305 million. And today, we have given One million naira each to 305 youths. Those in school are enjoying our free education programme. We are determined to give poverty a deadly blow in the state.”

He warned that any beneficiaries who fall short of expectation would be arrested and prosecuted.

‘’If the government visits you and does not see what you are doing with the money, you will be arrested and put into prison because you are using the money to create bad influence. But, this money is a blessing and wherever you put it, it will grow. So, congratulations,” Okorocha cautioned.