Why Nigeria must be restructured, by – MOSOP leader

• Falana faults agitation, urges redistribution of wealth

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has canvassed a review of the revenue allocation formula and state control of their resources. The MOSOP President, Legborsi Saro Pyagbara, made the call in Port Harcourt yesterday, while reacting to the quit notice given to the Igbo by northern youths.

He said most countries that had similar challenges as Nigeria, have had to look inward in search for solution. Pyagbara explained that in 2008, Kenya political leaders embarked on a one month of dialogue, which led to a new constitution that was adopted through a referendum.

He stressed that Nigeria must be seen to demonstrate equity, justice and fairness by creating a political space for the sub-national entities to develop at their own pace. He also canvassed the protection of the nation’s minorities and the indigenous communities that are threatened by internal colonialism.

“To strengthen Nigeria’s unity and ensure the development that would improve the welfare of its citizens, MOSOP supports the call for true federalism and a major restructuring of the country,” he said.

According to the MOSOP president, the country, as currently constituted, is over centralised and negates the spirit of federalism that laid the foundation for her corporate existence.

Pyagbara, who commended the Federal Government’s efforts at implementing the UNEP Report of the Environmental Assessment on Ogoniland, expressed concern about the slow pace of the process.

Meanwhile, a human rights activist, Femi Falana yesterday faulted the ongoing agitation for political restructuring in the country. According to him, it would be fruitless to restructure the country, except the economy is first and foremost restructured.

He spoke at a one-day Tributes and Colloquium in honour of the late Director General, National Electoral Institute, Abuja and former Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Abubakar Momoh.

Falana said the ruling class is deceiving Nigerians about restructuring, when in the real sense there is no unanimity and consensus among them.