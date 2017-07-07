Witness denies knowing why N12m was allegedly paid into Ofili-Ajumogobia’s account

A prosecution witness in the trial of Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, Mr. Musa Tahir has denied knowing why the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) paid N12million into the judge’s account.Tahir, who is a customs officer, stated this at a Lagos High Court presided over by Justice Hakeem Oshodi, while being cross-examined by the defence counsel, Mr. Olawale Akoni.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is trying the judge on a 30-count charge involving alleged perversion of justice, graft, unlawful enrichment, forgery and providing false information to the EFCC.

The witness said: “I don’t know why the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) instructed that the money be paid into the account of my colleague, Musa Omale and to be forwarded into the company account of the judge.

“I don’t have the paper in which the CGC wrote the directive, but the paper was handed over to Omale who worked in my office. I don’t know the source of the money, since the CGC who gave the directive is still alive.”

Tahir had told the court at the last sitting that the NCS paid the money, allegedly sourced from 12 area commands, into the judge’s bank account.The prosecution counsel, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo later informed the court that the prosecution had filed an additional list of witnesses.

Oyedepo disclosed that their next witness would be one Dr. Olumuyiwa Solanke “whose proof of evidence was filed and served on the defence in the morning,” adding that it is the constitutional right of the defence to adequately prepare for their defence.”He said he was not opposed to the request of adjournment by the defence. The judge adjourned further hearing till September 29, 2017.