APC Ijumu decries plot to demolish Melaye’s office

Publicity Secretary of the party, Ijumu chapter, Gbenga Bright, in a statement, yesterday in Lokoja, said the governor issued a directive to the General Manager of Kogi State Town Planning and Kabba-Bunu local government Administrator, Mr. Moses Tolorunleke, to post a ‘stop-work’ order on the constituency office as a first step towards demolishing the building.

Bright contended that coming at a time when work on the office has reached advanced stage for its eventual commissioning, intention of government is to frustrate the final phase of construction work at the project site.

He noted that the Kogi West senatorial constituency office was billed for official commissioning on June 30, 2017, stressing that the stop work order came at the point workers were putting finishing touches and upgrading of furniture.