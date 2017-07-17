Be circumspect in reconciliation moves, Wike advises PDP

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be circumspect as it embarks on reconciliation after last week’s Supreme Court judgment.

Wike, who restated his belief that the former acting national chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, was an All Progressives Congress (APC) mole, said the party must be sensitive and vigilant in its reconciliation moves.

He said this at the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt during an inter-denominational thanksgiving service to appreciate God for the Supreme Court judgment, which validated Ahmed Makarfi as the authentic acting national chairman of the PDP.

He said the verdict saved the country from declining into a one party state, adding that there was every reason to thank God for the sustenance of multi-party democracy in Nigeria.

“While we are reconciling, we must be vigilant. Nobody will take me unawares. Satan will never sleep. Satan will always find ways to cause havoc. Sheriff is an agent of the APC. Woe betide any person who is a mole in our party,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to God for giving PDP leaders the wisdom to identify that with Sheriff, the party was headed for doom and had to retrace its steps.

He noted that several Nigerians expressed joy over the Supreme Court judgment because the future of the country rests with the PDP.

Wike, who said shortly after the Supreme Court judgment that the PDP will return to power in 2019 at the Federal level as the APC had unleashed untold hardship on Nigerians, accused the ruling party of resorting to excuses and blame game instead of fulfilling the promises they made to Nigerians.

He added that going forward, the party leadership must appreciate the significant role Rivers State played in the PDP, which, he said, should be reciprocated.