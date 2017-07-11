Fayose, Emmanuel others urge unity among politicians

The four governors made the comment during a recent reception organised by the Ibibio Ethnic Community for Governor Udom and his wife Martha, in Akwa Ibom State.They emphasised the need for Nigerian politicians to always work for the empowerment and development of the people, not minding the party platform the people belong.

The Imo State governor, Okorocha said such understanding has led to the formation of a forum where governors of the Eastern and Southern states, have come together to form an economic bloc “party’s line notwithstanding.”Said he, “We are looking forward to a time where rail lines will run across these states for the benefit of all, political leanings not withstanding.

“It is time we realise that we are people from the same stock, hence we are building this bridge of love between the South-Eastern and the South-South states.”Okorocha noted that in times past, there used to be no parley on growth and development among governors serving on different party platforms even when they were from the same block or region “but that perception has changed. As a matter of fact, such governors usually do not attend events not organised by opposition party. It was time politicians place politics behind, once election is concluded, we should embrace governance so that dividends of democracy can be spread across to everybody.”

He posited that the best way to silent the opposition, is to work for the interest and growth of the electorate. Speaking in the same vein, the governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel said politicians should endeavour to rise above ethnic tendencies “where justice and equity in not practice, the consequence would be boundary disputes, kidnappings, insurgence and similar crises the country is facing today.”

To him, it is time Nigerians should rise above biases, ethnicity and other vices “this is the new Nigeria we are preaching.”Using the avenue to restate his intention to run for the office of the presidency, the governor of Ekiti State, Fayose maintained that he would have total votes in all the South-South, South-East, South-West and part of the Northern states whenever he launched his campaign, as he called on the people of to vote for him in 2019.

His words, “I want to be the next President and I will also be here to raise up governor Udom’s hand for second term. We have endorsed governor Udom for second term, where is the opposition? INEC is the only opposition whom God will defeat. We’ll change the change and if INEC puts its hand in the mouth of a snake, they should abide with whatever they found in it.”

Chairman of the event and former Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Nsikak Edouk (rtd) said Akwa Ibom people made no mistake in electing Emmanuel “his coming was divine. The governor has been able to manage the resources of the state for the benefit of all in the past two years. It is imperative of us to support him to continue beyond 2019.”