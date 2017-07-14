Group seeking recall of Saraki are not known in party – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in llorin West Local Government Area of Kwara on Sunday dissociated itself from those calling for the recall of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki from the senate.

Alhaji Suleiman Bala, the APC Chairman in llorin West Local Government Area told journalists in Ilorin that the group and its members were not known by the party.

Bala, who spoke to journalists at a special prayer held for Saraki, condemned the call for the recall of the senate president.

He described their action as calculated attempt to retard the steady progress in all facets of development of the country.

“Those calling for the recall of our leader, the Senate President are not known to us; in fact they are not from Kwara “, he said.

The chairman said the prayer was organised for Saraki to seek God’s continued protections over him and guidance at all times.

The special prayer which was led by the Chief lmam of llorin, Alhaji Mohamned Bashir featured recitation of several portions from the Quran

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in attendance at the special prayer session were APC chieftains from the local government and the state.