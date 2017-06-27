Ojo, Lambo, Jemibewon move against Melaye’s recall from Senate

The ongoing recall of Senator Dino Melaye of Kogi West may be heading for a brickwall, as former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Federal, Chief Bayo Ojo (SAN), his health counterpart, Professor Eyitayo Lambo have declared support for the federal lawmaker.

In a statement yesterday in Lokoja by Okun Development Initiative (ODI) and authored by Lambo, Tunde Ipinmisho and Gen. Julius Oshanopin, the group noted: “It has become imperative to come out with a position on the ongoing recall process after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) acknowledged receiving the signatures of purportedly more than the required number for the exercise, because the dilemma of Okun nation has once again been brought to the fore.”

The body, a prominent socio-cultural association from the state, disclaimed the signatures being allegedly bandied around as those seeking to recall the legislator.

Their words: “The prerogative of any constituent to exercise his/her constitutionally guaranteed right to recall is inalienable but it is obvious that the initiators and instigators of the current attempt on Senator Dino Melaye are not from Kogi West but lackeys and cronies of constituted authority.”

The group maintained that the outcome was that of a “misguided advice to those insistent on dividing and decimating Okunland politically for egoistic purposes.

“Selfish political aspirations are being satiated to the detriment of the collective good of Okun people with Okunland primed for another political experiment and some of our sons and daughters have become willing lab rats.”

ODI went on: “The precarious situation of Okun persons in the vanguard of the recall saga is not only pitiable but pathetic but our elders admonish that when sent a slavish message, the virtuous will deliver same like a freeborn.

“The gauge of loyalty is now synonymous with treachery and understandably so for those who cannot fathom life outside political office or patronage from government.

“The modalities that procured the purported signatures from investigations are fraught with lots of irregularities and illegalities. Consequently, we wish to state unequivocally that any calculated attempt to cause chaos and avoidable confusion in Okunland will be resisted legally with all the resources at our disposal.”