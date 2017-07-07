Senate seeks transparency, fairness in Osun State legislative by-election

The National Assembly has enjoined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agents to be transparent and fair in tomorrow’s by-election into Osun West Senatorial District. The post became vacant following the death of the former occupant and first executive governor of the state, Isiaka Adeleke.

It also urged security agencies to ensure unhindered participation by voters as well as apprehension and prosecution of suspected electoral offenders.The Senate made the appeal yesterday in Abuja during plenary under a motion titled ‘Osun State senatorial by-election: The need for equity and transparency in the electioneering process’ sponsored by Duro Faseyi (Ekiti North). Adeleke, the last holder, died on April 23 this year.

Eleven political parties are vying for the post. They include the Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD); All Progressives Congress (APC); Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Green Party of Nigeria (GPN); Labour Party (LP); Mega Progressive People’s Party (MPPP); National Conscience Party (NCP); New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP); People’s Redemption Party (PRP); Social Democratic Party (SDP) and United Democratic Party (UDP).

The deceased lawmaker’s younger brother and PDP candidate, Ademola, is one of the frontline contenders. His main challenger being Mudashiru Hassan of the ruling APC.Meanwhile, Governor Rauf Aregbesola has said only God knows who his successor is.

The pronouncement yesterday followed a request by the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1, who beseeched the governor to prioritise the community in the choice of who takes over from him.

Noting that Adeleke’s death was a pointer to the fact that God alone anoints, Aregbesola, however, stated that most major towns in the state were clamouring for the coveted seat. He added that it is only the Creator that would choose who He wants.

His words: “All the towns I have visited in the state since my sojourn as governor and during this campaign except Ede, they have all called on me to make their indigenes governor.”