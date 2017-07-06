 
The Guardian
South/South, Southeast governors meet today in Enugu

By Lawrence Njoku, (Southeast Bureau Chief)   |   09 July 2017   |   1:22 am

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State


• Seek Common Solutions To Nation’s Challenges

In a bid to find common ground in ongoing search for durable solutions to nagging socio-economic challenges confronting the country, particularly the south-south and southeast, governors from the two zones are billed to meet in Enugu today.

The Guardian gathered that the meeting, which is the second after their first meeting in Abuja, would discuss some socio-political and economic issues affecting the two zones, with a view to finding common areas of integration for the overall benefits of the regions.

It was further learnt that today’s meeting will “share thoughts and ideas on how best to bring the powers and resources of the offices of the governors, public and private positions, collectively and severally, to bear on the escalating challenges of security, development, welfare of both workers and general populace, youth restiveness, the unity of the country, unemployment, stagnate economy among others”.

In a statement, Chairman of Southeast Governors’ Forum, Governor David Umahi, said the meeting would bring about the much-clamoured unity among the two zones.


