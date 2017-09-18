Alonge, estate surveyor becomes IoD chairman



The Institute of Directors (IoD) has elected Victor Adekunle Alonge as Chairman of its Abuja Federal Capital Territory branch and member of the Institute’s Governing Council.

Alonge was elected at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of its Abuja Branch recently. A practising estate surveyor and valuer, the new IoD Chairman is the Senior Partner/CEO of Nelson Thorpe Alonge, a firm of chartered surveyors, estate surveyors and valuers. He is also the CEO of Willows Projects Limited – a project management and property development company.

Alonge holds B.Sc Hons in Estate Management from the University of Reading, England and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife Nigeria, M.Sc. (Property Asset Management), from Herriot Watt University, Edinburgh Scotland, U.K. He was Executive Director, Willmotts Chartered Surveyors London, England where he was responsible for the delivery of major valuation assignments, property development, management and investment property consultancy works in the U.K, Spain, Germany and United States.

A fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (FNIVS), Alonge is also a Registered Surveyor and Valuer (RSV), fellow of The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (FRICS), Associate of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (ACIArb), London. He is a Board member of The Estate Surveyors & Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON).

Alonge was a non-executive director of Penman Pensions Limited (Now Axa Mansard Pensions Ltd) and a member of Nigeria’s vision 2020:20. Other members elected at the AGM are Princess Edith Aguele (Vice Chairman) Omokaro Dominic (Hon. Secretary), Usman Dahiru (Treasurer), Muhammed Garba (PRO), and Illiya, Simon (Assistant Secretary).

The institute promotes directors, develops corporate governance, represents members to government, enhances the economy for business development and provides services to its membership.

IoD Nigeria encourages good corporate governance in Nigeria by empowering those who are charged with governance duties to effectively and legally discharge those duties. The Institute aims to safeguard the integrity and status of directorship as a profession by serving as the professional body for directors and through the provision of a professional designation, which serves to assess and credit mastery.