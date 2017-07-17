Lagos concessions landfills, adopts new utility levy

Fresh facts have emerged that the Lagos State Government has concessioned three landfills under the Build, Own, Operate and Transfer, (BOOT) for a period of 25 years, which would take effect from next year.

The state authorities have also adopted a Public Utility Levy (PUL) – a property-based charge applicable to all properties to replace all previous waste management levies. The newly formed Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), formerly known as the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) will collect the levies.

The Managing Director, Solid Waste Management (SWM) Solutions, a consultant to the Lagos State government, Tolagbe Martins, disclosed this while speaking on the activities of the new Corps.

While assuring the public of better days ahead in waste management, Martins stated that the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI) was incomplete without effective enforcement and total compliance, adding that this is where LAGESC will play dominant roles.

Martins explained that pending the readiness of the three landfills, the government would make do with what was available now, but noted that the Olusosun dumpsite would be closed immediately the landfills were ready.

Also the Executive Secretary of LAGESC, Mrs. Idowu Mohammed, said the corps will make sure that the environment is kept clean at all times in line with the mandate of Cleaner Lagos Initiative.

She assured that henceforth, LAGESC would prevent market women and traders generally from displaying their wares on the road.

Mohammed said the corps would now be used to police the highways to ensure that people did not dump refuse indiscriminately on the roads in order to ensure a cleaner Lagos.

“The sanitation corps will now clear the pathways and bridges and dislodge people selling on the road. They will make sure that the roads are clean and that there is no infraction. They will also ensure that the public utility levy is paid by residents of Lagos State.”

She assured residents of the state that the new corps will carry out its responsibilities with international best practices, noting that gone were the days when KAI officials conducted their affairs in less civilised manners.

“We are out to serve the residents with all civility and decorum. Government’s aim is to provide and promote a cleaner and healthy environment, devoid of indiscriminate dumping of refuse and drainage blockade,” she said.

Mohammed stated that the Lagos State Government would deploy motorised trucks to sweep highways across the state rather than allow street sweepers to do the job, which previously endangered their lives and exposed them to the risk of being knocked down by vehicles.