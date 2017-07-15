Ogun Agog as Ijebu socialite, Adebola Keshinro’s Fidau prayer holds



The children and other family members of the late socialite cum businessman, Alhaji Mubashiru Adebola Keshinro, popularly called ‘Happy Kesh,’ held Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State spell-bound last week Thursday as they put together a resounding Fidau prayer, with the town literally standing still for the patriarch of the Keshinro family.

Keshinro died on June 28 at the age of 73. Hundreds of friends and close associates of the deceased children, including Mrs. Saka Cynthia, the Anifowoshes and several family relatives travelled from far and near to honour the family.

The special prayer held at the prestigious Mab Royal Event Centre, Imoru, Ijebu-Ode, saw the children sparing no efforts and expenses to ensure that all went well for their guests.

It was a carnival of sort that would remain the talk of town for a long time to come. Ijebu became a Mecca of sort, as his children and well wishers from the United Kingdom (UK), United States (US) and other parts of Nigeria were just eager to partake in the events as a show of solidarity.

After the prayer session, guests were treated to choice foods and drinks, with guests having enough to choose from. While a popular Deejay was outside the venue reeling out hip-hop music for youths, a prominent Fuji artiste, Ramon King, from Ijebu, was also in the main arena of the hall, dishing out sonorous Fuji music hits that sent many rocking the dance floor. The ambience of the venue provided a cosy environment for the grand reception, so much that guests enjoyed themselves to the fullest.