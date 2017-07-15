Opeyemi Bamidele hugs social life again, plans grand 54th birthday

The last heard about after him was after his bid to become governor of his state, Ekiti. His ambition became a thing of interest to many even beyond shores of Ekiti because he actually contested the election against the wish of his political mentor and godfather, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, by dumping the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) to pursue his ambition on the platform of Labour Party.

However, he has since reconciled with Tinubu and returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) fold. Meanwhile, Bamidele may have concluded plans to return to the centre stage, if information reaching us is anything to go by. According to sources, the former member of House of Representatives clocks 54 on July 29 and invites are being sent to guests to join him in Ekiti to mark the day.

The event, we learnt, is expected to re-launch MOB, as he is fondly called, to political limelight, as it is said to have being designed to have political colouration, especially as he is said to still have his eyes on the governorship seat, even as the incumbent’s tenure ends next year.