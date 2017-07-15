Fortune Ebie (1934-2017): Astute estate surveyor

As a son of a missionary worker, he constantly moved from one place to another for missionary assignment. Ebie attended different primary schools, notably among them was St Andrews Primary School, Warri.

At age 15, late Ebie enrolled at Okirika Grammar School, Okirika in Rivers State from 1949 to 1953 and later proceeded to Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha in 1954 for his Higher School Certificate.

After his one year higher school with good HSC result, he took up a part-time teaching appointment at Merchant of Light Secondary School, Oba in present day Anambra State where he received his first salary of 24 pounds per month to his amazement, because it was more than ten pounds his father was earning as a missionary.

Angered by a comment –‘I know nothing about him’- by his then employer and principal, whom he used as a referee in scholarship application, Ebie resigned his appointment and got another teaching appointment at New Bethel College, Onitsha. It was from there that he proceeded to take up another teaching job at Hope Waddell Training Institute, Calabar.

The death of his father in 1955 which naturally bestowed on him additional responsibility of looking after the entire family however affected his plan of obtaining Oxford law degree and hope of travelling to London for studies on self-sponsorship. This was however shortlived as he got a Western Nigerian Scholarship to study Estate Management at the Kumasi College of Technology in Ghana in July 1957.

Amidst all discouragement and advice not to proceed to the college, but to concentrate on his teaching career, Ebie while awaiting the award of the scholarship, resigned his appointment, sourced all the money for his travelling including the initial tuition from his savings and sold his bicycle and some of his furniture and proceeded to Ghana.

In 1959, when Kumasi College of Technology scrapped the estate management department and the students transferred to College of Estate Management in London, Ebie ended up in England from where he completed his studies and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Estate Management in 1962.

Upon his return to Nigeria, he started his working career with the Nigerian Building Society (NBS) as the first African Staff Surveyor in February 1963. His appointment came under threat when he boldly stood against indecent treatment of African staff by their foreign counterparts.

This scenario forced him to resign his appointment with Nigerian Building Society and became unemployed for months as his former boss at NBS tagged him a troublemaker.

However, his employment as one of the new Estate Surveyors with the Lagos Executive Development Board (LEDB) by Chief Engr. Samuel Fadahunsi who against all odd and supposedly negative report on him went ahead to engage him marked a turning point in his life. This engagement led to the beginning of a life lasting friendship with Chief (Engr.) Fadahunsi from 1964.

Shortly after his engagement, he traveled to US for nine months internship as one of the first set of people to do intern with the newly established United States Government’s Department of Housing and Urban Development. His relationship with Fadahunsi who gave him free hand to operate exposed him to the nitty-gritty of the profession.

With the creation of Bendel Development and Planning Authority in 1970, Ebie was engaged as the Chief Estate Surveyor and Valuer with the responsibility of initiating business plan to get the newly created agency running in major development exercise.

His uprightness and versatility earned him a slot as the pioneer Chief Executive of the Federal Housing Authority in 1977 with a primary mandate to develop FESTAC town and some other federal estates which were successfully carried out. He was at the helm of affairs of FHA till 1983 when he was appointed and elected the pioneer Chief Executive of Shelter Afrique in Nairobi Kenya, a Pan-African Housing Development Bank from about 100 applicants from all over Africa.

He virtually became Fadahunsi personal assistant from where he gathered experiences in housing development and other professional practices, which later culminated in his appointments in key offices in the housing sector. No wonder, when the Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria instituted a foundation in honour of Chief Fadahunsi –S.O. Fadahunsi Housing Foundation (SOFF), Ebie was appointed a member of the Board of Trustees and he later became the chairman of the board when Chief Fadahunsi passed on in 2014.

He spearheaded the formation of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) and rose to become a foundation fellow and past president of the institution. He was the past Chairman of the Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON).

He was also a past President and life member of the Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria (AHCN) and a pioneer Secretary General of Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN). His last national assignment was between 2014 and 2015, when he served as the Chairman of the Ministerial Expert Group (MEG) of the Federal Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development (FMLHUD) on housing delivery.

Ebie who hailed from Agbor-Alidinma, Agbor in Ika South Local Government in Delta State was a devoted Christian and a knight of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion (Asaba Diocese) and a committed and active life member of the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI).