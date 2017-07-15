ASKY starts Lagos – Accra, Abuja – Accra operations

The airline’s country Manager for Nigeria, Mr Simon Mobolaji said, “We are particularly glad to introduce this service to serve our esteemed loyal customers who have long wanted these connections to happen. We thank them for their loyalty and patronage & can only introduce more convenient connections to meet their travel needs. Now they can fly their community airline not only to Dakar or Niamey or Abidjan, from the airline’s hub in Lome, but also fly to Accra directly from Lagos and to Abuja directly from Accra.”

This new route offers more capacity and flexibility with a significant reduction in flight time between Lagos, Accra, Abuja and the entire network of ASKY. With this schedule, you could leave Abuja early in the morning for Accra and return to Abuja later in the evening via Lagos. Sales of tickets have since commenced with the travel agents and the airline’s offices making tickets available at very affordable airfares.

In addition to this, ASKY also introduced additional baggage allowance, which enables passengers travel with more baggage for less. However, passengers in Economy class will have 40kg baggage allowance, while passengers in business class will be entitled to 50kg. This offer will be valid from 10th July to 02 October 2017 on all flights on the new service.