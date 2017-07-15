BOJ to release debut album Magic

With his recent singles, Ire, Wait a Minute featuring Olamide, and For Sure featuring Simi still enjoying maximum airplay in Radio and TV stations as well as other music platforms, singer Bolaji Ojodukan popularly known as BOJ in the music scene has announced he will be releasing a debut album titled Magic, which he initially planned to release as an extended play.

Taking to his Twitter, BOJ stated Magic will be an album, and it will be his debut full-length project. BOJ in 2016 signed a recording deal with HF Music, which details was not revealed. He had collaborated with artistes like Show Dem Camp, Ajebutter 22, Runtown, Olamide, Seyi Shay, Falz, Simi and Wande Coal among others.

The singer, who is also known Omo Pastor, was a star feature act in Show Dem Camp’s recently released Palmwine Music Vol.1 EP. Also, he recently collaborated with Ghanaian singer, Lady Jay in the duet titled Beautiful. The song is billed to be on the forthcoming ‘Magic’ album.BOJ currently has four bodies of work out – Scotland (2010), BOJ on the Microphone (BOTM) mixtape (2013), Burning of Joy EP (2013) and #BOTM (Deluxe) (2016).