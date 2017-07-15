TripleMG unveils three newly signed acts



Ubi Franklin led TripleMG label, a former home to singer and co-owner, Iyanya, has unveiled three new acts. The artistes are Chibbz, Ellyman and Roger Lino.Speaking on the new signings, Ubi says it took about six months back and forth with lawyers before arriving at the point of signing them up after they caught his attention.

Ubi also spoke about how artistes come at him on social media, asking for opportunities to get signed, while some in frustration throw insults at him.“I get artistes waiting to see if I would come through: Sir please help us. A lot of guys attack me on social media; sir you don’t reply my DMs, you are stupid. They don’t understand I can’t take care of everyone, so it’s a gradual thing,” he explained.

TripleMG has over the years seen the departure of a number of artistes including Emma Nyra, Iyanya, DJ Coublon and Baci among others. The label is still however home to producer artiste Selebobo and Tekno.

Iyanya had last year introduced Chibbz as one of the new acts on the label. The Kukere crooner at the time took to Instagram to announce the signing and then unveil the new artiste.

He wrote: “Meet the young talented Chibbz (Chibuikem Nwakanma), he was born in Abia State in Nigeria but moved to the United States at the age of 11, by the age of 13 he realized his talent in music which initially was rap music.”

Chibbz, a graduate of Business Administration with major in Marketing gained popularity through songs like So Long, Egwu, Oginidi and Today Tomorrow, all produced by longtime friend and producer Mobeatz.