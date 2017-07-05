 
Arsenal signs Lacazette from Lyon

By Editor   |   05 July 2017   |   4:32 am

Alexandre Lacazette


Alexandre Lacazette has completed his medical to complete a transfer from Lyon that will cost Arsenal at least £45m.Lacazette has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates in recent weeks after he emerged as Arsene Wenger’s prime striker target following the collapse of his proposed move to Atletico Madrid.

We’ve seen intense speculation in the media over the past month with the BBC reporting that negotiations have been continuing between the two clubs after Arsenal’s initial offer was rejected.

A breakthrough was finally reached and Lacazette flew in to London yesterday to undergo his medical after Arsenal struck a deal that will see Arsenal pay Lyon an initial £45m – although the fee could rise to £52m.depending on various add ons [via the BBC].

That deal would represent a record transfer for Arsenal as it will eclipse the £42m we paid Real Madrid for Mesut Ozil in 2013 so it’s certainly a strong statement of intent by Wenger.Arsenal are keen for Lacazette to be ready for pre-season tour of Australia – which kicks off next week.


