Cricket federation holds zonal elimination August 3

Yusuf said both male and female teams would participate in the eliminations in Enugu, Benin, Kaduna, Jos, Bauchi and Ibadan, venues of the event.“All venues will host the eliminations from August 3 to 6; the top two male and female teams will represent their various zones in the games.

“The elimination will also give teams enough time to prepare adequately for the NYG from September 7 to 17 in the University of Ilorin,’’ he said.Cricket is the only team sport that featured in the last edition of the Games in 2016; other team sports have, however, been included in this year’s edition.

The sports include badminton, boxing, chess, cricket, cycling, golf, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, karate, para-table tennis, scrabble, squash, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, track and field, traditional sport, volleyball and beach volleyball.Others are weightlifting, wrestling and wushu-kungu.