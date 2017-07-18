Despite all odds, Oboh hopes for success in Las Vegas

Chief among the problems is the finance to pay for the travels other expenses. Unfortunately, corporate Nigeria and the government have not deemed it fit to support the blossoming talent.

Today in Las Vegas, U.S., 16-year-old Georgia Oboh will join her mates to contest for honours at the 2017 World Stars of Junior Golf Tournament. According to the organisers, over 303 athletes from more than 20 countries and below 18 years have been confirmed for the three-day championships holding at the Paiute’s Golf Course.

Oboh, from Edo State, will battle with 18 others in the girls’ 15 to 16 years category. Some of her opponents are from China, Thailand, India, Australia and host, United States.

Georgia’s father, Godfrey Oboh, who has been her coach and sole sponsor, is feeling the burden of solely shouldering the expenses required for her daughter’s bid to be among the best in the game. “We are still hoping and believing that sponsors will identify with Georgia because this is not just her dream but an aspiration to put Nigeria on the world map. We cannot forget the support we have been getting from friends and families, which have made it possible for us to fund all her trips. This is a just a journey to make it to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan,” he said.

The World Stars of Junior Golf tournament is a premier world junior event, which provides junior boys and girls of all ages with the most competitive field and the ultimate tournament experience. This professionally operated event by PGA golf professionals, PGA apprentices and volunteers makes this a must play for all juniors. This Tournament is a nationally ranked by NJGS, Golfweek, Scratch Player World Ranking, R & A, and recognized by AJGA with performance stars.