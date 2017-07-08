 
….Dosu sad, calls for prayers

By Samuel Ifetoye   |   08 July 2017   |   4:13 am

Joseph Dosu

Former Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph, has expressed grief over the news of Eagles goaltender, Carl Ikeme’s sickness.

Speaking with The Guardian yesterday, Dosu said everyone needs to rally round Ikeme in prayers, saying that it is not a news that people want to hear happening to anyone close to them.

“The story of Carl’s leukaemia case is sad. This definitely is going to affect the young man, and this is the time we need to support and pray for him. I pray he overcomes it,” he said.

Speaking further, Dosu said: “Now that he will not be available for the country because of his sickness, then we need to look for another one. Like I have always said, we have a good number of goalkeepers to pick from in the country, it is about having trust in them.

“Daniel Akpeyi was the one in goal when we lost to South Africa and that does not make him a bad goalkeeper. If we say he was the one that kept for us when we lost against South Africa and then decide to crucify him, it does not worth it.

“But if we continue to trust him, he will become a better goalkeeper. Also, we have good goalkeepers in the likes of Ezenwa, Alapasu, who I believe anyone one of them can be in a goal for the Eagles,” he stated.


In this article:
Carl IkemeDosu Joseph


