Federer reaches 50th Grand Slam quarter-final

By AFP   |   10 July 2017   |   6:05 pm

Switzerland’s Roger Federer against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov during their men’s singles fourth round match on the seventh day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2017. Adrian DENNIS / AFP

Roger Federer reached his 50th Grand Slam quarter-final and 15th at Wimbledon on Monday with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win over Grigor Dimitrov.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Federer will face either Canada’s Milos Raonic, the sixth seed, or German 10th seed Alexander Zverev for a place in the semi-finals.

Raonic defeated Federer in the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2016.

Federer, 35, is also the second oldest man to make the quarter-finals at Wimbledon behind Ken Rosewall who was 39 when he reached the last-eight in 1971.

“I’m thrilled to be back in the quarters again,” said Federer who took his record over Dimitrov to 6-0.

“It’s very special to be in a 15th quarter-final here.”


