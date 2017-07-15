Football, business, government

The story at the end of the day is that several such private clubs were set up in the past. Every single one of them failed to become a successful venture. Name them, they all ‘died’ after a few years.



Beyond Ibadan and Shooting Stars FC, in other parts of the country, individuals set up private clubs. They include Abiola Babes FC, Alyufsalam Rocks, Raccah Rovers, Ranchers Bees, Asaba Textiles, etc. They all went onto extinction under the pressure of unidirectional funding – down a drain pipe. None could survive as a business, making profit to sustain itself.



Even Abiola Babes FC, owned and funded by the richest man in Africa in his time, had to be disbanded after serving its other political objective of promoting the man in African football. The same thing happened to Leventis United FC and even Stationary Stores Football Club. They were financially asphyxiated.

Without the power to attract massive followership as a result of their different kind of ownership structure, other clubs owned and funded by parastatals of the Federal Government also folded up – NEPA, Airways, P and T, Super Two, and so on and so forth. The only clubs that have survived the Nigerian environment through decades in the country are the football clubs owned by states’ governments. That tells us something.



They have survived because, in every case, successive governments, even without understanding why they must do so, continued to put money into the venture that does not yield any financial dividends, and, yet, must continue to be funded. There is an inherent power within the clubs that makes it impossible for state governments to discontinue funding them. That is the power that must be identified and harnessed to power a feasible and authentic revolution in the business of football, and by extension, other sports, in Nigeria.



But this also can only be possible if the government allows experts and good corporate governance to take over in the running of the clubs. Governments must remove political considerations that diminish the influence of professionalism. They must start to see football clubs as major social and economic contributors and allow professionals in the various arms of the industry to take charge.



This will encourage rich investors from home and abroad to come, invest and take the clubs beyond mere football playing entities, and build new outlets and activities that will yield additional revenue to the clubs using the power of their followership.