Sport  |  Football  

Harry Redknapp in cancer scare

By AFP   |   09 July 2017   |   10:21 am

Harry Redknapp PHOTO:AFP

Veteran manager Harry Redknapp revealed Sunday he had had a tumour removed from his bladder but fortunately it had not been diagnosed as malignant.

The 70-year-old Birmingham manager — who guided Portsmouth to FA Cup glory in 2008 — told the ‘Sun on Sunday’ he had never been so stressed in his life.

“I could feel it in my body — I knew it wasn’t right,” said Redknapp, who also managed among others Tottenham Hotspur.

“This is the first time I’ve been properly worried.

“I knew I didn’t feel good, you know when something isn’t right, but it was Sandra who pushed me to the doctor in the end.

“They cut it out, took it away, sent it away to make sure it is not malignant and luckily everything was OK.

“I know I am fortunate.”

Redknapp, who succeeded in keeping Birmingham in the seocnd tier Championship last season after replacing Gianfranco Zola towards the end of the campaign, says his peace of mind has at least been restored.

“They cut it out, there was no other option. Once they did that I was up and about after a couple of days,” said Redknapp.

“I am relaxed about it now because what can you do?

“When they had it all checked out they told me it would be OK. I have to go for check-ups every three months now.”


