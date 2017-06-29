 
The Guardian
Email YouTube Facebook Instagram Twitter
Sport  |  Tennis  

Hip problem forces Murray out of Hurlingham

By AFP   |   29 June 2017   |   11:59 am

Britain’s Andy Murray returns against Australia’s Jordan Thompson during their men’s singles first round tennis match at the ATP Aegon Championships tennis tournament at Queen’s Club in west London on June 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GLYN KIRK

Defending champion Andy Murray’s troubled build-up to Wimbledon continued on Thursday as he withdrew from playing an exhibition match because of a hip problem.

The 30-year-old Scot, who was named top seed at the All England Club for the first time on Wednesday, said rest is the best remedy for his hip.

“Sadly I won’t be ready to play at Hurlingham tomorrow, my hip is still sore and I need to rest it today and likely tomorrow,” said Murray.

Murray lost to journeyman Australian Jordan Thompson in the first round of Queen’s last week — his only match on grass this year — and failed to turn up for his two allocated practice sessions at Wimbledon on Wednesday, according to the Daily Mail.

He was unable to play an exhibition match against rising French star Lucas Pouille on Tuesday, as well as a knockabout game for Tim Henman’s charity foundation.


In this article:
Andy Murray


You may also like

Ronaldo exits Confederation Cup to meet newborn twins
57 mins ago  Sport
Tyson, Holyfield meet 20 years after ear bite fight in Las Vegas
8 hours ago  Sport
FCBESCOLA Academy will develop, empower youths, says CEO
8 hours ago  Sport
AITEO group now Federation Cup title sponsor
8 hours ago  Sport
Djokovic advances, Kerber survives scare in Eastbourne
9 hours ago  Tennis
Ikoyi Club 1938 young swimmers rule Germany’s Neheim-Husten competition
9 hours ago  Sport