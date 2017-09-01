Lucky break sees Marseille bounce back

Marseille pulled out of an early season slump on Sunday when a Clinton Njie brace gave the ambitious southerners a 2-0 win at Amiens in Ligue 1.

Under new ownership with a bevvy of new signings Rudi Garcia’s side were thrashed 6-1 at Monaco two weeks ago followed by an embarrassing 3-1 home defeat to Rennes.

But a lucky break up at northern outfit Amiens helped get Marseille back on track for their dream of Champions League football when a deflected cross hit Njie in the midriff and bounced into the goal with the ‘keeper wrong-footed.

The 24-year-old former Spurs man then doubled the tally two minutes later after rounding ‘keeper Regis Gurtner on 55 minutes.

In a good sign of things to come Cameroon international Njie, winner of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, took his Ligue 1 tally to five.

American businessman Frank McCourt, former owner of the LA Dodgers and Marseille’s new owner, has promised he’ll get them back into the Champions League for the first time sine 2013.

The win lifted Marseille to fifth on 10 points from six games while table toppers Paris Saint-Germain have 15 points ahead of their late game with Lyon.

On Saturday a revitalised Radamel Falcao grabbed a brace as second-placed champions Monaco beat Strasbourg 3-0.

Saint-Etienne moved up to third as Jonathan Bamba’s third goal of the season from the penalty spot saw them edge out lowly Dijon 1-0.

Nantes continued their good form under Claudio Ranieri, as they beat Caen 1-0 to make it four games unbeaten without conceding a goal while Bordeaux stayed unbeaten with a 1-0 victory at Toulouse.