 
The Guardian
Email YouTube Facebook Instagram Twitter
Sport  |  Football  

Manchester United agree fee for Lukaku

By AFP   |   08 July 2017   |   8:45 am

(FILES) This file photo taken on October 30, 2016 shows Everton’s Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku celebrating after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Everton and West Ham United at Goodison Park in Liverpool. Everton’s Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku is set to join Manchester United instead of champions Chelsea for a fee of £75 million ($97m, 85.5m euros), according to the British media on July 6, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS / 

Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku is set to join Manchester United for a reported £75million ($97m, 85.5m euros), a record fee between British clubs, after the buying club announced Saturday they had reached agreement with Everton.

The 24-year-old’s signing represents a coup for United and their manager Jose Mourinho as the latter’s former club champions Chelsea had earmarked him as their top striking target for the close season.

It brings Mourinho and Lukaku back together again as the Portuguese manager in his second spell as Chelsea manager had sold him to Everton in 2014 for £28million.

United confirmed on Twitter agreement had been reached and said it was “delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical & personal terms”.


In this article:
Everton NewsFootballMan Utd newsRomelu Lukaku


You may also like

‘The big miss’ still hurting Africa
4 hours ago  Sport
Barca wants Verratti, as PSG rejects interest
4 hours ago  Sport
Ikoyi Club rolls out red carpet for swimmers who conquered in Germany
4 hours ago  Sport
….Dosu sad, calls for prayers
4 hours ago  Sport
We can’t reach Carl Ikeme, says NFF
4 hours ago  Sport
FIFA’s hammer falls on Sudan
4 hours ago  Sport