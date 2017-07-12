 
The Guardian
Mesut Ozil expresses desire to stay at Arsenal

By Online Editor   |   12 July 2017   |   6:50 pm

Mesut Ozil PHOTO: ARSENAL.COM

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has expressed his willingness to extend his contract with the Gunners amid speculations about his future at the club.

The German playmaker has a year left on his contract and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is keen on keeping him and Alexis Sanchez at the Emirates.

“It is definitely my preference to stay,” he told Arsenal website. “It is such a great club and I have always said that I feel very good at Arsenal.

“Once everyone is back in London we will sit down and discuss the future.

“For now the most important thing is our pre-season and getting through the tour, training and getting fitness. When I’m back in London, we will sit down and discuss.”


In this article:
Arsenal NewsArsene WengerMesut Ozil


